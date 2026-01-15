Coast Guard needs technology, but funding remains elusive

The Coast Guard is facing acute financial problems and staff shortages. This is evident from internal documents from the Coast Guard and various ministries that NRC requested. Due to the shortages, crucial analyses of suspicious ship movements are not being carried out. This is particularly worrying now that geopolitical tensions are increasing. There is also no structural funding in sight for modern technology, such as sensors in the North Sea.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the government launched the North Sea Infrastructure Protection Program (PBNI) to protect critical infrastructure. Due to internal conflicts within six ministries, the program is barely getting off the ground, while the threat is great and structural funding is lacking.

Control room: a weak link

The control room in particular is a weak link. In 2024, it was only half-staffed. This simply means that there are too few people monitoring the situation, while traffic and risks are increasing.

The analysis department is also under pressure

The analysis department is also under pressure. This is precisely where data flows must be brought together and suspicious patterns identified. However, this department only operates during office hours. At night and on weekends, there is no specialized analysis. Anyone who wants to operate unseen has free rein. As a result, reports from fishermen about suspicious situations sometimes go unheeded.

The Russian fleet: Research or espionage?

The threat is not hypothetical. Since the invasion of Ukraine, the activity of Russian ships in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea has increased significantly. These ships often sail under the banner of ‘scientific research’, but their behavior tells a different story. They are regularly spotted in the immediate vicinity of critical infrastructure.

Technology as a necessity

Because the Coast Guard is struggling with a structural shortage of personnel, the use of smart technology is a dire necessity. Where human eyes fall short, sensors can continue 24/7. The Coast Guard is committed to ‘Information-led Action’. This means that data will lead.

The basis for this is linking existing systems. Think of radar images, the Automatic Identification System (AIS) for ships, and satellite data. But this is not enough. A spy ship can turn off or manipulate its AIS. That is why there is a need for advanced data analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI can recognize patterns that remain hidden to a human analyst, or that take too much time to find manually. If a fishing vessel suddenly sails an illogical route above an internet cable, an algorithm must immediately sound the alarm, regardless of whether it is Monday morning or Saturday night.

In addition, there is a need for unmanned systems. Drones in the air and autonomous vessels on and under the water can patrol without the need for costly crews.

Financing problems: what next?

In short, there is a need for technology. But this requires financing.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has stated in a response that sufficient funds will be made available in 2024 and 2025. This money has been invested in sensors, soil research, and the deployment of a patrol vessel, among other things. At the same time, the ministry acknowledges that this is not enough to ensure the sustainable protection of the North Sea. Temporary funding has been made available for 2026, intended as a bridge to a new coalition agreement.

However, a structural solution to the financing problems has yet to be found. Last month, outgoing Minister Tieman informed the House of Representatives that it is up to a new cabinet to decide on the future of the PBNI. According to the ministry, approximately €70 million per year will be needed on a structural basis in the longer term.