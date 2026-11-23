The international climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, ended on Sunday, November 22, without a joint final agreement. After more than two weeks of negotiations, participating countries failed to reach consensus on new measures to combat climate change. The future of fossil fuels was a major source of division. It is the first time since the climate summit in Copenhagen in 2009 that negotiations have ended without an overarching political agreement.

The European Union (EU), together with several other countries, rejected the latest proposal for a final declaration. It contained no explicit reference to phasing out fossil fuels, despite more than a hundred countries calling for concrete commitments to reduce the use of coal, oil and gas.

Irish Minister for Climate Darragh O'Brien, who spoke on behalf of the EU, called the proposal unacceptable. He said the text did not adequately reflect scientific evidence or the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra also described the summit as a failure.

Disagreement over coal, oil and gas

The disagreement centres on how quickly countries should stop using fossil fuels. At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, countries agreed for the first time to transition away from fossil fuels towards other energy sources. Subsequent climate summits failed to translate that commitment into further concrete steps.

The issue proved just as difficult in Antalya. Oil- and gas-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, opposed stricter commitments to reduce the use of fossil fuels. They see potential in technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS). This involves capturing CO₂ before it enters the atmosphere and subsequently storing it. Another technology involves removing CO₂ directly from the air.

The European Union and several other countries believe these technologies should not replace the actual phase-out of fossil fuels. They therefore wanted the new agreement to explicitly refer to the transition towards other energy sources.

Climate finance

Alongside fossil fuels, financing climate measures was another major issue. Developing countries want greater financial support from wealthier nations to protect themselves against the effects of climate change. This includes measures to address flooding, drought and extreme heat.

The proposed agreement called for climate adaptation funding to be tripled. However, several developing countries argued that the proposal lacked a clear baseline against which to measure that commitment. As a result, no agreement was reached on this issue either.

No agreement, but some progress

Although the overarching agreement failed, progress was made on other issues during the summit. For example, countries advanced commitments on a just energy transition. This takes into account the impact of the shift towards a climate-friendly economy on workers and communities that depend on fossil fuel industries.

More than eighty countries also supported a Turkish proposal to increase the share of electricity in global energy consumption by 2035 to 35 per cent.

The next climate summit, COP32, will take place in Ethiopia in November 2027. Countries will once again attempt to reach agreements on further action to tackle climate change.