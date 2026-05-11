Chip dispute escalates: Wingtech demands billions Netherlands

The Chinese technology company Wingtech intends to initiate arbitration proceedings against the Dutch government. The company is seeking approximately $8 billion in damages due to the Netherlands’ intervention in the chip company Nexperia.

According to Wingtech, the conflict has led to severe financial damage. The parent company suffered a loss of approximately $1 billion last year. The group is also projected to remain in the red in 2026. Tensions between the Netherlands and China over strategic technology are thus escalating further.

The Netherlands imposes restrictions

The dispute arose last year when outgoing Minister Vincent Karremans imposed restrictions on Nexperia. The Dutch government wanted to prevent key parts of the European chip company from shifting to China. CEO Wing Zhang’s position, in particular, caused concern in The Hague.

Internal unrest at Nexperia

At the same time, internal unrest also arose at Nexperia. Board members went to the Corporate Chamber due to suspicions of a conflict of interest. Judges subsequently decided to temporarily suspend Wing and to distance shareholder Wingtech.

Major consequences

The consequences were immediately felt throughout the international semiconductor supply chain. The Chinese government imposed a temporary export ban on a Chinese Nexperia factory. This threatened to cause shortages in the automotive industry, which is heavily dependent on semiconductors.

Communication is difficult

Meanwhile, the European and Chinese divisions of Nexperia are largely operating independently of one another. Communication between the two branches is difficult.

The case highlights how strategically important chip companies have become. Governments are increasingly intervening in acquisitions, investments, and corporate structures out of fear of dependence on foreign technology. Europe, in particular, is making ever greater efforts to keep critical technology and production capacity within its own borders.