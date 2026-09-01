Chinese court freezes €270 million in Nexperia holdings

A Chinese court has frozen more than 270 million euros worth of assets belonging to chipmaker Nexperia in China. The assets consist of equity interests in five Chinese subsidiaries, with a combined value of more than 2.1 billion yuan. The measure marks the latest escalation in the conflict between the Netherlands and China over the Nijmegen-based chipmaker.

The court in Dongguan imposed the measure following a request from the Chinese parent company Wingtech Technology and its Hong Kong-based subsidiary Yucheng Holdings. According to a stock exchange filing by Wingtech, the assets in question include shares and other holdings of Nexperia and its equipment division, Itec.

The freeze follows a lawsuit that Wingtech filed in May 2026 against Nexperia Holding, Nexperia, Itec, and three directors. Wingtech is seeking approximately 8 billion yuan—equivalent to more than 1 billion euros—in damages. The Chinese company alleges that Nexperia and the directors involved cooperated with “discriminatory restrictive measures” imposed by the Dutch government, thereby causing significant losses.

Conflict between the Netherlands and China

The conflict surrounding Nexperia has been ongoing since September 2025. At that time, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs imposed restrictions on the chipmaker. For one year, Nexperia was prohibited from making any significant changes to, among other things, its assets, intellectual property, business operations, and personnel. The Hague feared that the company’s technology and production assets would be transferred to China.

Shortly thereafter, the Dutch Enterprise Chamber also intervened. It suspended Chinese CEO Zhang Xuezheng and placed Wingtech’s shares under independent management.

China responded with export restrictions on Nexperia’s Chinese operations. This led to supply chain issues for automakers and electronics companies, among others. Following diplomatic consultations between the Netherlands and China, the Dutch order was suspended in November 2025, and Beijing eased the export restrictions.

However, Wingtech’s shares did not return to the Chinese parent company. In February 2026, the Enterprise Chamber ruled that the temporary measures would remain in effect as long as a formal investigation into Nexperia was ongoing. That investigation could last until August 2029.

Furthermore, the new Chinese measure could make it more difficult for Nexperia to sell, reorganize, or transfer its Chinese operations as long as the legal dispute continues. Nexperia could not be reached immediately for comment.