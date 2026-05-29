Bringing new drugs to market faster with BioVenture Builder

The new BioVenture Builder program from Brabant Development Agency (BOM), in collaboration with 3D-PharmXchange, Odgers, and AOMB Intellectual Property, provides a boost to drug development startups. “This is not a standard accelerator, but a unique, tailor-made program,” says venture developer Britta Driessen. The program is designed to support startups in developing comprehensive non-clinical and clinical strategy, determining exit potential, strengthening intellectual property (IP), complying with applicable regulations, raising funding, and strengthening the team. After the program, which runs from February to December 2026, the startups should be ready for their first major funding round.

Before entrepreneurs can secure funding for their innovative companies, they must go through several steps. This is especially true in drug development, where strict regulations apply. The BioVenture Builder focuses not only on providing founders with knowledge but also on helping them with all the practical aspects of starting a business. Consider, for example, the timing of interactions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as engagement with early-stage investors and big pharma. Consulting firm and BioVenture Builder partner 3D-PharmXchange supports participants in (non-)clinical and regulatory strategy development. “The entrepreneurs are working on a solid and validated product-market fit, taking into account all aspects of drug development,” explains Driessen.

Clear focus

The BioVenture Builder is BOM’s first customized program for startups in drug development. It consists of some group sessions supplemented with one-on-one coaching. “Thanks to the clear focus, we can provide startups with highly specific information, targeted training, valuable contacts from the ecosystem, and tips that are completely tailored to their sector,” says Driessen. The entrepreneurs also see this as significant added value. “The accelerator helps us work on our company in a structured way,” says Sabine den Hartogh, co-founder of Maeve Therapeutics.

Innovative treatment for endometriosis

Den Hartogh and her co-founder, Asiya Giniatullina, both have more than ten years of experience in the biotechnology industry. They have held various positions at international startups and scale-ups, where they specialized specifically in the development of innovative medicines. Maeve Therapeutics aims to address diseases that primarily or exclusively affect women and bridge the innovation gap in this field. Initially, the focus is on developing a drug for endometriosis, which affects one in ten women of childbearing age.

“Current medications work through hormonal mechanisms and are primarily aimed at suppressing the menstrual cycle to reduce symptoms such as pain and excessive bleeding. We are focusing on a hormone-free treatment to address the broader disease pathology, including chronic inflammatory responses. This allows us to avoid hormonal side effects while preserving fertility,” explains Den Hartogh. In her view, there is now more attention to this topic than in the past within the scientific community, among pharmaceutical companies, and among investors. “That is why we see this as a significant opportunity.”

‘Learning from each other’

Despite their experience, the BioVenture Builder program is extremely valuable to the entrepreneurs. “The program’s greatest value lies in the ecosystem it gives us access to,” she continues. This includes experts in fields such as business development and venture capital, as well as a network of like-minded startups. “We can share our experiences and learn from each other.”

A key focus of the program is the development of leadership skills. To this end, the entrepreneurs receive support from Odgers, the leading company in leadership development and a partner of the BioVenture Builder. Den Hartogh found that session very interesting. “It taught us how to transition from co-founders to leaders of the company. We’re scientists by nature, and these kinds of skills tend to fade into the background without us noticing, even though they’re crucial to our company’s development.”

The path to funding

Starting a medical startup is no easy task. A biotech company often needs significant capital to bring its drug to market. The initial investment round for the first phase is usually between €2 and 5 million. This is often followed by a round of €20-30 million. “That’s when all the pieces of the puzzle have to fall into place,” says Driessen. “If a piece doesn’t fit, the entrepreneur must have a plan of action to make it fit.” Den Hartogh plans to launch the first funding round soon, with support from the program. “We hope, of course, to close it successfully soon. That brings us closer to the bigger goal: developing a new generation of treatments to improve women’s health.”

Improving innovation and competitiveness

BOM is one of the most active regional development agencies (RDAs) in biotech and pharmaceutical innovation. In addition to providing funding to early-stage companies, BOM is active in venture development, including the BioVenture Builder. “We help companies reach a higher level even before the first investments through various tools. This benefits the quality of the startups,” says Driessen. Den Hartogh: “I think it’s a great initiative by BOM to set up such a specialized accelerator and hope that more regions in the Netherlands will follow suit. A program like this is good for innovation and the Netherlands’ competitiveness.”

The program is initially aimed at startups in Brabant, but is also open to companies nationwide. Driessen: “Brabant is a great place for biotech companies to set up shop. There are good investors and a rich ecosystem—two key conditions for success.”

The new cohort of the BioVenture Builder starts on September 1, 2026. Would you like more information or are you interested in participating? Please contact Britta Driessen at .