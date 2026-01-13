Braventure presents 10 promising Brabant startups to follow

Today, the 10 Brabant startups to follow were presented for the first time: a selection of young companies using technology to address urgent societal and industrial challenges. From AI in healthcare and government to smart energy, automation, and sustainable proteins, these are startups building solutions today that can make a real difference in the years ahead. The top 10 were announced during an event in Tilburg.

The list was compiled by organizations active in regional economic development, startup support, and early-stage financing. B’WISE, Brainport Development, Elevate-X, Midpoint Brabant, and the Brabant Startup Fund put together the selection in collaboration with Braventure.

The startups to follow:

Alzheimer.App

AI as a pillar of support in dementia care. Alzheimer.App develops a platform that helps professional caregivers and informal carers better respond to the behavior and needs of people with dementia, aiming for safer and more human-centered care.

Avendar

How do you make better decisions based on complex data? Avendar uses AI to support policymakers and organizations in transparent, well-founded decision-making—especially in environments where mistakes can have major consequences.

Integer Technologies

Using energy more intelligently in buildings is no longer a luxury. Integer Technologies develops systems that optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, and contribute to a more sustainable built environment.

Jaicob

Pressure on recruitment calls for new solutions. Jaicob applies AI to make the selection process faster, fairer, and more transparent in a labor market where good talent is scarce.

Konekti

Konekti makes process intelligence understandable and actionable. Connecting and visualizing data from different systems helps companies identify bottlenecks more quickly and manage performance more effectively.

LiveDrop

Sharing data without an internet connection? LiveDrop develops technology for secure offline data transfer, designed for organizations handling sensitive information and unwilling to take risks.

Luxene

Smart lighting can be a key to safer and more sustainable infrastructure. Luxene combines energy efficiency and reliability in solutions for urban and industrial environments.

QuestPair

Giving laboratory equipment a second life. QuestPair is building a European marketplace for refurbished lab equipment to make scientific research more accessible, affordable, and sustainable.

Tesseract Technologies

Faster, more precise, and more affordable automation. Tesseract Technologies develops linear motors that simplify complex processes across manufacturing and logistics.

The Protein Express

Accelerating the protein transition with fungal fermentation. The Protein Express produces sustainable proteins for food and animal feed, offering a scalable alternative to traditional protein sources.

