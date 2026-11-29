With more than 800,000 residents across 21 municipalities, the Brainport region is relatively small. Its impact is immense. Brainport has become a region of great importance to the Netherlands, Europe and the rest of the world.

This is where companies, researchers, talented people and community organisations come together. New initiatives take shape here, and opportunities for innovation emerge. Brainport is home to pioneers and their innovations.

The region has achieved this by focusing on the people who live and work here. Its strength comes from cooperation among public authorities, knowledge institutions and businesses, and from the ties between the urban area and its surrounding municipalities.

This ecosystem is unique in the Netherlands. The purpose of growth is to improve the well-being of every resident. That takes sustained effort and deliberate choices. Things are going well for many people, but we cannot afford to sit back. Alongside global challenges such as the energy transition, mounting pressure on healthcare, and climate change, problems closer to home demand our attention.

A shared agenda

These include a shortage of housing and workers, pressure on regional infrastructure and the problems that come with growing urban areas. Some residents are missing out on the benefits of growth, and the gap between rich and poor is widening.

Meeting these challenges requires a shared agenda for businesses, research and educational institutions, and public authorities. Whether the issue is public services, transport, talent development, affordable housing or equal opportunity, we need a strong social foundation. Together, we must invest in all residents.

One priority is the growing demand for talent. We need to keep investing in skills across a wide range of sectors and recognise that every level of education matters equally. That means investing in vocational education (MBO), higher professional education (HBO) and university education (WO) across all sectors.

We also need to work together to share the responsibility for building new homes fairly across all municipalities. Affordability and an adequate supply of social housing should guide those decisions. Everyone should have the right to a home.

Getting around must remain practical and affordable for everyone. Distance should never prevent anyone from taking part in society. That calls for a coordinated approach that includes public transport, cycling, changes in travel habits and shared mobility. Building more roads alone will not be enough.

Responsibility

Employers also have a responsibility to their employees and a role in narrowing the gap between rich and poor. Inclusive employment practices could become more widespread, and initiatives like Brainport voor Elkaar can help give residents greater financial security.

What sets this region apart most may be its sense of community. These ties are the foundation that allows everyone to take part in society. People look out for one another. To keep that spirit alive and ensure everyone can continue to participate, residents also need services close to home, wherever they live, whether in a city, neighbourhood or village.

There is still much work to do. By working together on housing, infrastructure and financial security, we can make a real difference to people’s lives. Public authorities, knowledge institutions and businesses need a shared vision and a coordinated approach. Stronger ties must be at the heart of that work.

Only by holding on to these values can we preserve the solidarity that defines the Brainport region. That is how we can ensure that every resident continues to have a place in this community and that Brainport retains the position it has earned on the world stage.