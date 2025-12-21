Brainport Industries: Confident for 2026 despite a tough 2025

Brainport Industries looks back on a challenging 2025, a year in which the market clearly declined and revenue pressure was palpable for many members. In his New Year’s message, Managing Director John Blankendaal emphasizes the importance of collaboration and staying the course to weather this period.

Brainport Industries is the network of high-tech suppliers in the Netherlands, focused on collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation within the manufacturing supply chain. Brainport Industries brings together an ecosystem of approximately 125 companies and knowledge institutions.

In his review, Blankendaal states that the organization, together with its members, actively explored new markets—including through sessions with the Ministry of Defense—and re-evaluated the supply chain. The big question of 2025 was "Linchpin or Plaything?"* The network unanimously chose the role of linchpin, which, according to Blankendaal, requires responsibility and active participation in joint projects.

BIC Cluster 2

Alongside the challenges, there were also successes. Brainport Industries took essential steps on themes such as labor productivity, circularity (with the Circular Business Program Semicon), and AI and digitalization via the approved second term of the European Digital Innovation Hub for the Southern Netherlands. Visibility in Southeast Asia was also increased through multiple trips and contacts in Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

For 2026, the focus areas remain unchanged: continuing current programs, further exploring opportunities in the defense market, and realizing a significant milestone: the start of construction on BIC Cluster 2, the second Brainport Industries Campus, now that the building permit has been finalized. According to Blankendaal, this is a clear signal of confidence in the economic recovery.

Although the market remains uncertain and recovery cannot be predicted precisely, Blankendaal sees optimism and resilience within the network: “We are building a future-proof supply network step by step.”