Brabant, Gelderland, Overijssel: NL falling behind in technology

The provinces of Brabant, Gelderland, and Overijssel, the engine block of the manufacturing industry in the Netherlands, are joining forces. They are urging the cabinet to use their knowledge and experience when making plans for innovation and technology. More than two-thirds of the Dutch innovative manufacturing industry is located in these provinces. On Tuesday, the economic affairs representatives of the three provinces launched a joint position paper in Nieuwspoort, The Hague.

North Brabant, Gelderland, and Overijssel are home to the leaders in semiconductors, integrated photonics, and quantum technology. The provinces are also at the forefront of medical technology, health, and life sciences, as well as the development of sustainable food and biotechnology. Many companies in these provinces also supply components, machines, and technologies to other sectors in the Netherlands, such as construction, agriculture, and healthcare. They therefore form an essential link in the national value chain.

These provinces also export a great deal: their innovative products and technologies are used worldwide, giving the Netherlands a strong position in international markets. “We are the economic engine of the innovative manufacturing industry, but without making tough choices and focusing on these technologies, the Netherlands will lose its competitive edge,” says Martijn van Gruijthuijsen, Deputy for Economic Affairs in Brabant.

The Netherlands faces major challenges such as network congestion, lack of space, vulnerable digital infrastructure, and a shortage of technical talent. Moreover, few investors are willing to take risks, making it difficult to find financing for innovative technology projects. North Brabant, Gelderland, and Overijssel have the (international) networks, experience, and people to solve these social problems in innovative ways. Van Gruijthuijsen: “All the government has to do is get on board.”