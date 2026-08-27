Brabant AI startups: The AI Pitch Competition is about to begin

The AI Pitch Competition has become a household name in Brabant. This year, the third edition will take place. “Developments are moving quickly, and startups need to continue to set themselves apart,” says Liesje Goldschmidt, Marketing & Business Development Director at Erasmus Enterprise. On behalf of Erasmus Enterprise, she is one of the organizers of the AI Pitch Competition, together with the Brabant Development Agency (BOM), the Province of North Brabant, and IO+. “We believe it’s important to give startups a platform. We do that through the competition.”

More than just a competition

The AI Pitch Competition is more than just a competition. Participating startups take part in a program dense with meetings, workshops, and talks with experts.

The program is open to all AI startups based in Brabant or planning to establish themselves here. “The sectors in which the startups operate can vary widely. It’s important that they make an impact on society,” says Goldschmidt.

Connection to Brabant’s ecosystem

Of all applicants, 10 startups will be selected to participate in the program. The event is embedded into Brabant’s event calendar. For example, the AI Pitch Competition will organize two tracks during LEVEL UP, the largest startup event in the Benelux. “The first track is an inspirational session with entrepreneur Michiel Gaasterland, and the second track is a meet-and-greet with the finalists of the AI Pitch Competition. This allows the companies to get to know each other, but it also gives them an opportunity to present themselves to an audience of potential investors, collaboration partners, or new employees,” explains Goldschmidt.

Knowledge and inspiration

This is followed by a “How to Pitch and How to Get Invested In” workshop at the Willem II Stadium in Tilburg. “Here, the startups gain new knowledge and experience at breakneck speed. We also create a one-minute pitch video that the startups can use themselves afterward. That’s incredibly valuable,” she says. On the day, the participants also learn a lot from each other. Goldschmidt: “Every startup entrepreneur is unique, but they often face similar challenges. They can then discuss these in depth in a supportive environment.” The program also includes a coaching network that the startups can tap into.

The final of the AI Pitch Competition will take place on November 12 during the AI Summit Brainport. “It’s so wonderful to see how the participants have grown by then. Often, the first meeting is still a bit awkward, but after a few months, they’re pitching incredibly well on a big stage,” says Goldschmidt. Here, the 10 finalists will have the opportunity to pitch to a large audience. The jury will then select three winners. First prize is €50,000, second prize €35,000, and third prize €25,000. In addition, the audience can also choose a favorite, which will receive €10,000. “It’s a substantial amount that allows startups to take the next step,” she says. For example, Dembrane, one of last year’s winners, used the prize money to roll out a pilot.

Want to know more?

Do you have an AI startup and are you ready for the next step? Then sign up! Registration is open until September 4.