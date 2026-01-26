Boost Dutch tech with ten brand-new action agendas

Today, the Key Technologies Knowledge and Innovation Agenda officially presented the action agendas for the National Technology Strategy (NTS) and an overarching recommendation in the presence of Minister Vincent Karremans during a well-attended event at the NEMO Science Museum. In these ten action agendas, the NTS ambitions for 2035 have been elaborated by more than 1,000 participating organizations in 53 large-scale, multi-year public-private innovation programs with a total investment volume of over €14 billion.

The ten action agendas show in concrete terms which technological breakthroughs, applications, and ecosystems are needed to increase the strategic position and earning capacity of the Netherlands and to strengthen the position of our start-ups, scale-ups, SMEs, and large companies. At the same time, they are indispensable for solving the social challenges we face.

10 action agendas for the National Technology Strategy

The action agendas are a starting point for further joint innovation. In the coming years, efforts and cooperation on priority key technologies will be further linked and aligned with other (recent) reports and developments, including the Wennink Report, the Regional Strengthening Plan for the National Technology Strategy (RV-NTS) of the Regional Development Agencies, the National Growth Fund Programs, and European initiatives.

Vincent Karremans, Minister of Economic Affairs

Vincent Karremans, Minister of Economic Affairs: "The Netherlands has a strong starting position in key technologies, with a wealth of talent, technological knowledge, innovative strength, and a robust business community. The action agendas come at the right time, amid geopolitical and economic pressure, when targeted investments in innovation, technology, and strategic autonomy are necessary. Because we, as a relatively small country, have to make choices and build on our strengths, it is essential that investors also structurally link up with the innovation programs from these action agendas. Together, we can successfully bring the technologies from the National Technology Strategy to market, increase our earning capacity, and contribute to the autonomy of the Netherlands and Europe.“

Marc Lemaître of the European Commission

Marc Lemaître, Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, said in a video message: ”The Netherlands has long been a powerhouse of innovation in Europe. Your impressive work in preparing the action agendas to implement the National Technology Strategy dovetails perfectly with Europe's ambition to be more competitive and resilient in a rapidly changing world. […] What you are developing nationally strengthens Europe as a whole. Leadership in key enabling technologies is of vital importance. In a world of accelerating technological change and growing weaponization of resources and technologies, investing in areas such as AI, quantum, semiconductors, biotechnology, advanced materials, cybersecurity, and advanced optical systems is a strategic necessity for Europe's economic strength, security, and resilience. […] Europe's future competitiveness will be built by shared ambition, cooperation, and European scale. Through its National Technology Strategy and strong participation in Horizon Europe, the Netherlands is in fact showing the way."

Peter Stolk, chair of the Knowledge and Innovation Agenda for Key Technologies

Peter Stolk, chair of the Knowledge and Innovation Agenda for Key Technologies: “We are very pleased that these action agendas reveal an innovative power of more than €14 billion. The 53 innovation programs show both existing activities that we will continue to expand and new innovations that will help the Netherlands strengthen its international strategic position. At the same time, these action agendas help us to make targeted choices. And this is just the beginning. Starting tomorrow, we will immediately continue with the next steps in collaboration, financing, upscaling, and internationalization—together with all parties involved and new partners who are already ready to join this strong innovation ecosystem."