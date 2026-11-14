BIC expansion promises power for every new tenant

Building an extra production line in Brainport takes both space and power. With the expansion of Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) in Eindhoven, developer SDK Vastgoed is trying to provide both at once. The second cluster will add around 225,000 square meters of new space, which will become available in phases. The campus is already promising new tenants a guaranteed energy supply. It plans to do so by managing the available grid capacity across the site, as it already does in the first cluster.

Sharing power across the campus

In Cluster 1, companies share utilities they would otherwise have to arrange themselves. BIC Utility supplies electricity, heating and cooling, compressed air, and process cooling. It matches tenants’ demand to the available supply. BIC Utility is working with SDK Vastgoed on a similar system for Cluster 2. The existing system was developed in cooperation with grid operator Enexis.

For a manufacturer, a guaranteed supply is only useful if there is enough power to run the machines it plans to install. How much power each tenant in Cluster 2 can draw, and what arrangements will apply during peak hours, are still unknown.

ASML is building nearby at BIC North

The expansion coincides with another major construction project in the same area. On September 8, ASML broke ground on its own campus at BIC North. The chipmaking equipment manufacturer expects to complete the first phase in 2029. It will bring together production, logistics and supporting office functions, with room for at least 3,000 employees, mostly teams moving from existing ASML sites. In the longer term, BIC North could accommodate up to 20,000 workplaces, according to ASML.

SDK Vastgoed is targeting multiple tenants for the expansion. Its location next to BIC North is particularly relevant for companies that supply components, modules or production technology to the semiconductor industry. A supplier could build up its own manufacturing capacity a short distance from a potential customer’s new factory. JLL also lists robotics and quantum technology among the sectors it is offering space to.

Room for education

The first cluster opened in 2019. The City of Eindhoven acquired the roughly 105,000-square-meter building in 2025. According to the campus, it is now home to more than 50 companies and three educational institutions. Cluster 2 will also include space for education, so students can learn their trade on the same site where companies manufacture their products.

Sweco’s design gives manufacturers room to adapt their units as their need for floor space grows. The buildings will have staggered façades and sawtooth roofs that bring daylight deep inside. Courtyards and green outdoor areas give the new cluster a different layout from the original campus building. Once the expansion is complete, the two clusters will have a combined floor area of around 330,000 square meters.