Axelera AI takes on Nvidia with its new Europa chip

Dutch chip startup Axelera AI has introduced Europa, its second-generation chip, which is compatible with selected systems from Dell and Supermicro. Axelera AI is one of several European chip startups focusing on AI inference, meaning chips that run AI models rather than train them. Its first-generation Metis chips were designed for edge applications, such as analysing security data at a factory. The new Europa chips are built for more demanding tasks on corporate servers, while the future Titania architecture will target data centers and supercomputers.

The Europa architecture was unveiled in October 2025, and the first products based on it are now shipping. Each chip delivers 629 TOPS, allowing the company to expand from edge AI into AI inference for enterprise servers and data centers.

Manuel Botija, VP and Head of Product: “Europa gives customers the high-performance AI inference they need for their business, but without the power or cost disruptions of other solutions. It makes Enterprise AI a reality in any environment.”

Axelera’s Europa-based products give organizations more control over where their AI runs, where their data is stored and how much it costs. That is especially relevant for Physical AI and sectors such as financial services, healthcare, legal services, defence and government, where strict security, compliance and data-sovereignty requirements can make public cloud AI less suitable.

More than 600 customers

Axelera’s chips are now used by more than 600 customers. Its first Metis chips were built for edge applications, where AI is processed locally, such as analysing security data in a factory. The Europa chip is aimed at more demanding workloads on corporate servers.

Supporting customers

In the coming period, the company will focus on supporting its customers as they deploy globally. Botija: “With the availability of AxeleraScript, any model from any customer can be supported on Axelera technology – it’s a really outstanding, and unique, position we are thrilled to be in.”

The mission

The mission of the company is clear. “Our mission is to bring AI capabilities to everyone by putting high-performance and energy-efficient computing in an affordable solution”, says Botija.