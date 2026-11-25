Axelera AI, the Eindhoven-based maker of AI inference chips, is in talks to raise about $400 million in new funding, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The round would nearly double the money the company has raised since its founding in 2021.

Axelera confirmed that talks are under way and said investor interest reflects its commercial growth. It gave no amount or timeline. The talks have not concluded and may not result in a deal.

Building on a record round

In February 2026, Axelera raised more than $250 million in a round led by Innovation Industries, with funds managed by BlackRock and SiteGround Capital joining as new investors. It was described as the largest investment ever in a European AI semiconductor company. Counting equity, grants and venture debt, Axelera has raised more than $450 million to date. Earlier backers include Samsung Catalyst, Bitfury, the European Innovation Council Fund and Invest-NL.

Alongside the private round, Axelera is seeking several hundred million dollars in EU subsidies through IPCEI, the programme for strategic European technology projects. That process is also unfinished.

From the edge to the data centre

Founded by CEO Fabrizio Del Maffeo and Evangelos Eleftheriou, Axelera builds chips that run already-trained AI models. It pitches lower cost and energy use as an alternative to suppliers such as Nvidia.

Its first product, the Metis chip, targets edge uses such as factory automation, security cameras and robotics. In September, the company began shipping products based on Europa, its second-generation chip. Europa delivers 629 trillion operations per second and works with selected Dell and Supermicro servers, taking Axelera into enterprise inference. Head of product Manuel Botija said it gives customers "the high-performance AI inference they need for their business."

Next comes Titania, a data-centre chip for large language models announced this month and expected to ship in 2027. It is designed to fit existing server racks without heavy cooling, and its development is backed by a $66 million EU grant awarded in March 2025.

In September, Axelera reported more than 600 customers worldwide across industrial automation, security, healthcare and logistics, plus supply contracts worth tens of millions of dollars for AI factories.

Eyes on a listing

Fresh capital would support ambitions that reach well beyond Europe. In an interview reported in October, Del Maffeo said he aims to list the company in North America within three to five years, possibly sooner. He sees a potential market value of $100 billion to $200 billion within a decade.

He has also set a target of $100 million in revenue in Japan within five years, where Axelera works with distributor Marubun.