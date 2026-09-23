Avular’s CEO Albert Maas wins Changemaker Award 2026

The Changemaker Award is an annual prize presented by nlgroeit, growth network for ambitious entrepreneurs. The award is for entrepreneurs who, according to the organization, seek to set a new standard through vision, courage and entrepreneurship. This year, Albert Maas, CEO and co-founder of Avular, received the award. The prize was presented during yesterday's Changemakers event.

For the jury, it was primarily Maas's ambition that made the difference. “We have unanimously chosen Albert Maas as the winner. His level of ambition was decisive. He is developing original technology in a highly complex market, driven by the conviction that Europe should be able to compete technologically with the other global powers. That is thinking on a grand and bold scale, and it resonates with the questions the world is facing today.”

Maas was one of three finalists. Sam Rohn of Eddy Grid and Laurien Meuter of Tiny Miracles are the two runners-up.

Robots from Eindhoven

Avular develops mobile robots that can move autonomously and perform tasks. The company develops both the hardware and software, as well as AI, in-house. The robots can be equipped with sensors and other equipment for specific applications. The technology is used for inspections, agriculture, infrastructure and applications where labor is in short supply. Avular robots are already operating at night on golf courses, using UVC light to combat fungal growth. Together with Heijmans, Avular also brought Europe's first self-driving, emission-free asphalt roller onto the road.

Avular was founded in Eindhoven and still has its headquarters there, at Strijp-T. From there, the company develops its robotics technology entirely in-house. The company aims to help build a European robotics industry that is less dependent on technology from the United States and China.

Award for ambitious growth entrepreneurs

nlgroeit is a growth network for ambitious entrepreneurs. It focuses on entrepreneurs in the small and medium-sized business sector and provides access to mentors, events such as Changemakers, growth programs and an entrepreneur network. The organization is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

As the winner of the Changemakers award, Maas receives a lifetime membership of nlgroeit, participation in a growth program and one year of marketing and sales support from a growth team at UBO Agency. According to nlgroeit, the package is worth €50,000. The winner also receives a speaking slot at an nlgroeit event and a seat on the jury for next year's Changemaker Award.