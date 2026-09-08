ASML, TSMC and Samsung target more productive chipmaking
ASML is working with TSMC and Samsung on larger chip masks.
Published on September 8, 2026
Team IO+ selects and features the most important news stories on innovation and technology, carefully curated by our editors.
ASML is collaborating with TSMC and Samsung to develop a new generation of chip-making machines designed to produce more chips in less time. The Dutch semiconductor giant announced this on Tuesday morning.
The Veldhoven-based company is collaborating with TSMC of Taiwan and Samsung of South Korea to explore the use of much larger masks in its machines. Masks serve as a kind of blueprint for the pattern that is applied to a chip. Currently, these masks typically have a diameter of 6 inches (15.2 centimeters). ASML aims to double that to 12 inches (30.5 centimeters).
Larger masks should enable chipmakers to operate more efficiently and potentially reduce production costs. The innovation is aimed at ASML’s most advanced chip manufacturing machines.
2031: trial production
The company expects to be able to conduct trial production with the larger masks for the first time in 2031. If development proceeds as planned, they could actually be used for the production of the latest generation of chips starting in 2033.
Rapid rise of AI
This development comes at a time when demand for advanced chips is growing rapidly, partly due to the rapid rise of AI. There is currently a shortage of memory chips in particular, causing prices to rise.
Involving key customers
Through its collaboration with TSMC and Samsung, ASML is directly involving its key customers in the development of the technology. This should ultimately make the transition from technical innovation to large-scale chip production easier.