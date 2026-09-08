ASML, TSMC and Samsung target more productive chipmaking

ASML is collaborating with TSMC and Samsung to develop a new generation of chip-making machines designed to produce more chips in less time. The Dutch semiconductor giant announced this on Tuesday morning.

The Veldhoven-based company is collaborating with TSMC of Taiwan and Samsung of South Korea to explore the use of much larger masks in its machines. Masks serve as a kind of blueprint for the pattern that is applied to a chip. Currently, these masks typically have a diameter of 6 inches (15.2 centimeters). ASML aims to double that to 12 inches (30.5 centimeters).

Larger masks should enable chipmakers to operate more efficiently and potentially reduce production costs. The innovation is aimed at ASML’s most advanced chip manufacturing machines.

2031: trial production

The company expects to be able to conduct trial production with the larger masks for the first time in 2031. If development proceeds as planned, they could actually be used for the production of the latest generation of chips starting in 2033.

Rapid rise of AI

This development comes at a time when demand for advanced chips is growing rapidly, partly due to the rapid rise of AI. There is currently a shortage of memory chips in particular, causing prices to rise.

Involving key customers

Through its collaboration with TSMC and Samsung, ASML is directly involving its key customers in the development of the technology. This should ultimately make the transition from technical innovation to large-scale chip production easier.