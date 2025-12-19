ASML contributes €93 million to Brainport's accessibility

ASML is contributing €93 million to the mobility package for the Brainport region. This increases ASML's contribution to further regional development. ASML has previously invested in affordable housing in the 21 MRE municipalities, region-wide talent programs for equal opportunities, and the Brainport Partner Fund, in which other companies from the region also participate.

The 2024 Beethoven Covenant aims to enable the balanced development of the region. At that time, the national government committed to a substantial investment package to stimulate talent development, accelerate affordable housing construction, and implement measures to improve accessibility. A condition for this was that the region, including municipalities and the business community, would also make a financial contribution.

Specifically, ASML has pledged €93 million to public infrastructure measures under the Beethoven program. These include cycle paths, public transport facilities in the region, and the development of the new underground bus station at Eindhoven Central Station.

Multiple investment programs

This financial boost for mobility is in addition to other investment agreements made by the national government, the province of North Brabant, the MRE municipalities, and the regional business community. In total, these investments amount to more than €4.5 billion.

The national government is responsible for roughly two-thirds of the investments. The business community has established the Brainport Partner Fund, which will contribute €219 million over 12 years. Recruitment is currently underway to attract investors to the Brainport Partner Fund.

Joost van Hees, Head of Public-Private Partnerships at ASML: “Ultimately, it's about a healthy region in which all organizations, companies, and people have the opportunity to flourish. Our commitment to growth coincides with the needs of the region: opportunities for everyone, affordable housing for all, and good infrastructure.”