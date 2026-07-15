ASML beats forecasts, lifts outlook as AI demand surges

Dutch chip equipment maker ASML reported second-quarter net sales of €9.3 billion and net income of €2.9 billion on Wednesday, topping its own guidance and prompting the company to raise its full-year outlook as demand for AI chips continues to surge.

ASML's total net sales came in at €9.3 billion, with a gross margin of 54.0% and net income of €2.9 billion for the quarter, up from €8.8 billion in net sales the previous quarter. The company sold 86 new lithography systems during the period, along with 5 used systems. Basic earnings per share rose to €7.59, from €7.15 in the first quarter.

Outlook raised on strong order intake

Looking ahead, ASML expects third-quarter total net sales between €11.0 billion and €12.0 billion, with a gross margin between 55% and 57%. For the full year, the company now expects total net sales of €43 billion to €45 billion, with a gross margin of 54% to 56% — an upgrade from its previous guidance.

CEO Christophe Fouquet attributed the stronger results primarily to higher-than-expected Installed Base Management sales, which cover services and field options. He pointed to continued momentum from the AI boom, noting that ongoing AI-related investments are driving demand for advanced Logic and Memory chips, prompting customers to accelerate their capacity expansion plans.

Capacity expansion plans

To keep pace with demand, ASML said it plans to add 30% to its 2026 low-NA EUV capacity of around 65 systems in 2027, while investigating a further 30% increase for 2028. The company is also planning a similar 30% expansion to its DUV immersion capacity of around 130 systems for 2027, with a possible additional increase under consideration for 2028. Fouquet said the company continues to significantly expand its upgrade portfolio alongside new-system capacity additions.

Shareholder returns

ASML also confirmed it repurchased approximately €1.1 billion in shares during the second quarter under its 2026–2028 buyback program and announced an interim dividend of €1.88 per ordinary share, payable on August 5, 2026.

The Veldhoven-based company, a critical supplier to chipmakers worldwide including TSMC, Samsung, and Intel, said it will update its longer-term outlook at its next Capital Markets Day, scheduled for June 10, 2027.