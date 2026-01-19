Artific is the AI Company of the Year

Artific, a Dutch AI platform, has won the National AI Awards 2025 in the category AI Company of the Year. The National AI Awards are considered an important prize for AI innovation in the Netherlands. In 2025, Artific grew to become one of the leading AI platforms in the Netherlands, with more than 100 customers. These include organizations such as Basic-Fit, Hanos, Marktplaats, Veiligheidsregio Twente, and Vechtstede Notarissen.

The platform was developed in Enschede, runs on Dutch infrastructure, and takes a privacy and security-first approach. In addition, users can work with more than 35 different language models. Together with the GenAI Research Lab, where new applications are continuously being researched, Artific positions itself as a partner for organizations that want to get serious about AI.

The jury looked at factors such as innovation, impact on the Dutch AI sector, technological development, and how well AI is made applicable for organizations. Artific stood out with a fully Dutch AI platform that combines security, scalability, and ease of use.

Ivo Rupert, CEO of Artific

“This award is fantastic recognition for the entire team and our vision to make AI workable for the Netherlands. We believe that AI should not only be the domain of large tech companies, but that every organization, from SMEs to enterprises, should be able to harness the power of AI in a safe and manageable way. This award confirms that our approach works and that we are on the right track.”