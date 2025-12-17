Antennex secures ESA contract to boost satellite testing

Antennex, a leading provider of advanced antenna characterization solutions, has signed a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop a larger reverberation chamber. The project, supported by ESA's ARTES program, will strengthen Europe's testing infrastructure for next-generation satellite communications.

Based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Antennex specializes in developing advanced over-the-air (OTA) test systems for integrated antennas and complex radio-frequency (RF) front ends. The company works with customers in the aerospace, telecom, and automotive sectors, offering solutions for antenna testing and analysis.

The partnership will see Antennex and ESA collaborate over two years to develop an aerospace-ready reverberation chamber. This is a specialized, shielded facility designed for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing of aerospace components and systems. This project is supported by ESA's Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) Competitiveness & Growth program. The new chamber will enable spatial measurements of integrated antennas and support testing of larger devices, such as satcom terminals and satellite modules. It will expand Antennex's testing capabilities across L, S, Ku, and Ka bands.

Testing next-gen satellite communications

Anouk Hubrechsen, CEO of Antennex, emphasized the agreement's significance, stating, "This agreement with ESA marks a significant milestone in the expansion of our product portfolio." She added that the larger testing chamber positions Antennex to better serve the aerospace sector's growing demand for high-precision OTA RF measurement.

David Gomez Otero, Head of the Space Segment Section at ESA's Connectivity and Secure Communications, highlighted ESA's commitment to supporting emerging European enterprises in the space industry. “By developing a larger reverberation chamber with spatial measurement functionality, we’re enabling the precise characterization of integrated antennas across multiple frequency bands. This project with Antennex strengthens Europe’s testing capabilities for next-generation satellite communications.”

Antennex technology enables accurate measurements of wireless equipment characteristics, such as efficiency, radiated power, and out-of-band performance. Antennex distinguishes itself with a patented, deterministic measurement approach that delivers highly accurate, repeatable results in seconds, outperforming traditional statistical methods. According to Antennex, they are currently the only company in the world performing measurements in this manner.