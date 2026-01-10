An American flag on our weapons, under our emails

A few days of snowfall this week were enough. Trains were at a standstill. People were stuck in traffic for hours, flights were canceled. When the world is white, everyone suddenly realizes: gosh, we are so vulnerable, aren't we? Slightly less visible is how dependent we are on America: for defense, digital services, and even our daily habits.

Snow has something remarkable about it: you can't ignore it. It got me thinking today. Many things that make us vulnerable are not so visible. Our dependence on America, for example. A change of course in Washington shows how dependent and vulnerable we have actually become.

Our European values no longer always run parallel to those of our great ally. Europe can hardly guarantee its own security without American military support. And our daily routines? We send emails via Google, hold meetings via Teams, stream American content, pay with American money, and without thinking twice, we slide an American burger into our mouths at McDonald's. We have become so accustomed to it that we no longer notice.

So. What if... our dependence on America was as visible as snow? What if every email sent via Gmail ended with a friendly greeting and an American flag? What if every burger box had a toothpick with an American touch stuck in it?

What if every weapon used by the Department of Defense was marked with an American symbol?

A little flag at the bottom of your email

America is everywhere. Even at work. We can't do without Gmail. Imagine: you type a message — the most popular email service in the world, with some 1.8 billion active users worldwide — and at the bottom it says not only “kind regards,” but there's also a proud American flag. Maybe that makes us think: Who makes the rules for the systems we rely on? Who gets to read them?

Netflixing: American flag on screen

After a long day at work, you come home. Time to relax with some Netflix. Sounds innocent enough, but even here, America is never far away. When you start up the streaming service, a large American flag appears on the screen. Oh, and is your favorite series American? Then it will also appear during the credits. Suddenly, it strikes you: how many series actually come from the US.

A mark on every American weapon

Between 2020 and 2024, almost two-thirds of the weapons imported by European NATO countries came from the US. In our scenario, every weapon system used by our army has an American flag on it. Not a subtle mark, but large and unmistakable. From rifles to air defense systems.

Every time we see our defense forces driving around, on their way to the training ground, it hits home: another country is pulling the strings.

Cooperation ≠ relinquishing power

Don't get me wrong: I don't believe in autarky at all. A global economy in which every country excels at something is beautiful and efficient. There is nothing wrong with a certain degree of dependence. However, there is a difference between choosing to cooperate and blindly relinquishing control over crucial matters. Weapons, energy—perhaps it is wise to keep some things within Europe.