Amsterdam's three main academic institutions launched a new initiative to fast-track healthcare innovation: Amsterdam MedTech. The collaboration brings together the University of Amsterdam (UvA), the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU), and the Amsterdam UMC to bring innovation to patients faster.

In the Netherlands, 1.5 million people work in the care sector, with a government report saying 300,000 more will be needed by 2035. Technology can help bridge this personnel gap, yet many promising innovations rarely reach clinical practice.

Amsterdam MedTech aims to tackle this problem structurally. The initiative brings together researchers, technologists, doctors, nurses and businesses to address challenges arising from everyday clinical practice. Healthcare professionals can present their challenges to researchers and startups, which can, in turn, gain faster access to clinical expertise, equipment, and testing facilities.

Aletta Kraneveld, Dean of the Faculty of Science at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, stated: "I am convinced that Amsterdam has everything it takes to develop into a leading MedTech region in Europe. Its real strength lies in bringing science, healthcare and entrepreneurship together, ensuring that innovations do not remain promising ideas but are responsibly translated into solutions that reach patients and benefit society."

Clinicians and innovators on the same page

With its MedTech Growth Plan, the Dutch government set the ambition of making the Netherlands home to Europe's strongest medtech sector by 2035. Amsterdam MedTech aims to play a key role in this mission, delivering high-quality healthcare.

One example of this ambition is the first project, which aims to enable lung cancer diagnosis and treatment in a single clinical visit. The goal is to receive a diagnosis and treatment in a single day, rather than waiting for weeks, by combining the use of advanced microscopy technologies, AI, and minimally invasive examination techniques. If lung cancer is confirmed, treatment may be able to start immediately.

Yvo Roos, member of the Executive Board of Amsterdam UMC and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Amsterdam, says: "A brilliant invention that never makes it into everyday healthcare practice is of little use to anyone. Healthcare professionals constantly encounter problems in their daily work that make them wonder: couldn't this be done more intelligently? A technologist looks at the same problem from a different perspective and suddenly sees new possibilities. By bringing these worlds much closer together, we can develop technologies that genuinely make a difference to patients and healthcare professionals alike."

To this end, Amsterdam MedTech will facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange, matching clinical challenges with technological solutions and connecting fundamental research and emerging innovations with clinical needs.

Tackling three priorities with responsible innovation in mind

The project will focus on three strategic priorities, connected to each other and all centred on responsible innovation.