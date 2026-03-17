Amsterdam-based Nebius signs billion-dollar deal with Meta

The Amsterdam-based tech company Nebius has signed a major agreement with Meta to provide AI infrastructure. With this deal, which could be worth up to $27 billion, Nebius is taking a significant step in the growth of its core business: the AI cloud.

The partnership will last five years. During that period, Nebius will provide AI capacity across multiple locations. To do so, the company will utilize a new generation of chips and systems, including NVIDIA’s platform.

The first deliveries are scheduled for early 2027. In addition to this fixed agreement, Meta has also committed to purchasing additional computing power.

Demand is growing

Global demand for AI infrastructure is growing rapidly. Companies need ever-increasing computing power to train artificial intelligence and integrate it into products and services. Major tech companies such as Meta are therefore investing billions in data centers and chips.

Nebius positions itself as a provider of this computing power for both startups and large companies. The company offers a complete platform: from data and model training to running AI applications.

With its headquarters in Amsterdam and a listing on the Nasdaq, Nebius hopes to further develop into a major player in the global AI infrastructure in the coming years.