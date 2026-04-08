AirHub receives €4.4 million for European drone software

Drones are increasingly becoming a standard part of operational processes. Dutch startup AirHub is responding to the growing demand for reliable software that enables scalable, secure, and controlled drone operations. A €4.4 million funding round was provided by Keen Venture Partners, Runway FBU, Lumaux, and LUMO Labs. With this funding, AirHub will focus on expanding its international team, broadening its product portfolio, and strengthening multiple operational centers. AirHub’s drone software is already widely used in critical sectors, with organizations such as Dubai Police and the Belgian Federal Police among its users.

Sovereignty as a strategic priority

One of AirHub’s key strengths is its focus on European sovereignty. “We see a clear need for reliable software that enables teams to carry out drone missions safely, effectively, and at scale, while also strengthening Europe’s ability to rely on its own technology in critical operations,” said Thomas Brinkman, co-CEO and co-founder of AirHub.

The software is developed locally and offers on-premise deployment, allowing organizations to maintain full control over their operational data. Organizations can run the software on their own servers instead of relying on public cloud systems managed outside Europe. For public safety entities and critical infrastructure operators, such as governments and police forces, this is essential to meet strict privacy and security standards.

By keeping software development and data storage within Europe, governments and businesses can ensure the continuity of essential services. This approach supports wider European goals of achieving strategic autonomy in digital infrastructure.

European software, global hardware

Drone operations are implemented globally, whether for surveillance, incident monitoring, or large-area inspections. AirHub addresses this reality by ensuring its platform integrates with widely used equipment, including drones from Chinese manufacturer DJI, the global market leader in commercial drones. While this may appear at odds with the goal of sovereignty, the approach is pragmatic: many professional users already depend on DJI hardware.

The independence lies in the software layer—mission intelligence, data analysis, and security are all managed locally. AirHub adds its own protocols and security layers, ensuring that organizations retain full control over their operations and data, even when using foreign hardware. Users operate DJI drones through the AirHub app, enabling centralized control and compliance with European regulations.

Applications in critical sectors

AirHub’s software is widely used in critical sectors. Police units such as Dubai Police and the Belgian Federal Police use it to maintain situational awareness during major incidents, while inspectors at telecommunications provider Telia use drones to monitor high-voltage lines without physical risk.

“The organizations we work with deal with real incidents, real threats, and real pressure. They need software that works when it matters most. That is what drives everything we build,” said Stephan van Vuren, co-CEO and co-founder of AirHub.

Challenges and limitations

Despite its strengths, there are limitations. Dependence on DJI hardware means that full European autonomy remains constrained. Any issues related to hardware, updates, or supply chains could affect operations.

Additionally, the software is complex and requires technical expertise for on-premise deployment. Smaller organizations may struggle with installation, maintenance, and system management.

The global drone software and hardware market is also highly competitive. To remain relevant, AirHub must continuously demonstrate both technological leadership and the value of its European positioning.