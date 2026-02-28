Airbus, TNO demonstrate secure laser link aircraft to satellite

Airbus and TNO successfully established a secure laser communication link between an Airbus aircraft and a geostationary satellite, 36,000 kilometres above Earth. This achievement proves that high-speed, resilient air-to-space connectivity is no longer a vision but a reality. Using the UltraAir terminal, co-developed by Airbus and TNO, the test demonstrated the ability to transmit massive amounts of data via laser technology at unprecedented speed and with unprecedented security. This milestone opens the door to a new era of global communications, faster, more efficient and far harder to intercept, transforming both military and commercial aviation.

The campaign delivered 31 successful links with closed loop tracking, each 6–14 minutes and generating hours of telemetry. Seven tests sent data at 2.6 Gbps for several minutes with zero bit errors. This first public demonstration marks a key step toward commercial laser communication for aviation and space.

Why laser communication matters

Current satellite communication relies on radio frequency (RF) bands, which lack the bandwith and security demanded by today’s data volumes. Laser-based optical links can transfer terabytes in seconds rather than hours, and their tightly focused beams are inherently harder to jam or intercept, a critical advantage for military operations. With this technology, aircraft and UAVs can securely and rapidly exchange large datasets via multi-orbit satellite constellations, strengthening mission flexibility and information security.

© TNO / Airbus

"Establishing laser links between moving targets at this distance is technically very challenging. Continuous movements, platform vibrations and atmospheric disturbances require extreme precision", said François Lombard, Head of Connected Intelligence at Airbus Defence and Space. ‘This milestone is a further development of our long successful laser communication history; it opens the door to a new era of laser satellite communications to meet defence and commercial needs in the next decades.’

European leadership

‘This breakthrough proves that European industry delivers technology with strategic global impact", says Kees Buijsrogge, Director of Space at TNO. "Secure laser communication is essential for both defense operations and civil connectivity. By leading in this field, we strengthen Europe’s security and its autonomy."

Transmitting a laser beam over 36,000 kilometres, through the atmosphere, and between two moving objects is a huge challenge. The beam must remain stable despite continuous motion and compensate for vibrations and atmospheric disturbances. TNO developed the optical, mechanical, and control technology needed to achieve this precision.