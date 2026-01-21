AI supercomputers now accessible for Brabant entrepreneurs

The Dutch province of North Brabant has decided to invest €4 million in the AI Supercomputing Initiative. This program, a partnership between the province, Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), Tilburg University, and the Brabant Development Agency (BOM), aims to support organizations in transitioning to AI supercomputers.

AI enables businesses, knowledge institutions, and governments to develop smart applications that improve production processes and support data-driven decision-making. AI can accelerate medical diagnoses and optimize traffic flows, enhancing both daily life and the economy.

“AI increasingly determines the competitive edge of businesses,” says Martijn van Gruijthuijsen, Deputy for Economy, Finance, and Talent Development. “With this investment, we ensure that Brabant entrepreneurs gain easy access to the computing power and expertise needed to grow. This keeps Brabant internationally competitive.”

Facilitating AI development

The supercomputers made available under this initiative are equipped with powerful AI processors. Thanks to them, these machines can process vast amounts of data and train AI models. While running AI models on standard computers works well for small tests, it falls short for wider AI development.

Many organizations see opportunities in supercomputing but face barriers, including the need for specialized knowledge, significant investment, and access to complex infrastructure. Patrick Groothuis, Vice President of TU/e, states: “We are proud to expand our advanced AI and supercomputing expertise and facilities, making them accessible to Brabant. This contributes to innovation and economic leadership in the province while building shared knowledge on the efficient use of supercomputers.”

The AI Supercomputing Brabant initiative is expected to launch in spring 2026. From that moment onward, organizations can access practical support, including help with code optimization, data management, and questions about AI regulations and ethics. Additionally, an active community will be built, offering training, a public knowledge base, and innovation roundtables where entrepreneurs, governments, and knowledge institutions collaborate to develop solutions to complex challenges.

“Starting from the entrepreneur’s question, we connect them to computing power, knowledge, and practical guidance. This transforms a raw use case into a working AI solution with concrete results in a short time,” explains Chantal Dietvorst ‑ ten Tije, Managing Director Ecosystems Development at BOM.

Strengths combined in an ecosystem

The AI Supercomputing initiative not only provides access to powerful AI computing and data capacity but also builds a comprehensive support ecosystem. Scientists from TU/e and Tilburg University collaborate with entrepreneurs and governments to share knowledge and accelerate innovation.

“Powerful ecosystems where businesses, knowledge institutions, and governments work together are crucial for the rapid development, application, and adoption of AI technology,” says Antoinette de Bont, Vice-Rector Magnificus of Tilburg University. “Innovative organizations gain access to the latest knowledge on smart data use, flexible business models that adapt to changing environments, and insights into human interaction with technology. Tilburg University is eager to contribute to this collaboration of expertise to accelerate and sustainably strengthen Brabant’s earning capacity.”