AI is changing demand for tech talent

Artificial intelligence is not just taking over tasks; it is also creating new roles. While companies previously focused mainly on hiring developers to build and maintain software, demand is now growing for people who can integrate AI into existing processes, orchestrate systems and assess the risks involved. This shift is highlighted in Randstad’s report Tech Talent in Transition: Building the AI-Ready Workforce.

According to the report, 86% of the business decision-makers surveyed expect their organizations to need more tech talent to use AI to develop new services and revenue streams. AI is therefore not simply replacing existing roles; it is also changing the expertise companies are looking for. Demand is shifting between different specializations.

The requirements are changing

This shift is also evident among junior developers. Although AI raises questions about the future of entry-level roles, 54% of the employers surveyed say they are not hiring fewer junior developers than they were two years ago. However, expectations are changing: the number of job postings for junior roles requiring AI skills has increased more than fivefold since the beginning of 2025. According to Randstad, junior developers with general AI or generative AI skills can also earn up to 79% more.

The figures suggest that AI knowledge is increasingly becoming a baseline requirement for technical roles. Employers are looking not only for people who can code, but also for employees who can apply AI to concrete business challenges. The value of tech talent increasingly lies in the combination of technical skills, an understanding of business processes and the ability to use new technology effectively.

The ability to govern AI

Alongside the development and application of AI, demand is growing for people who can oversee the technology. AI systems must not only function properly, but also be reliable and safe. This requires expertise in risk management, governance and regulation.

According to the Randstad report, demand for AI governance expertise is growing faster than the available talent pool. Between July 2025 and July 2026, demand for specialists in AI risk governance increased by 108%, while the supply of talent with these skills grew by 69%. Demand also outpaced supply for specialists in AI regulatory compliance, rising by 72% compared with a 60% increase in supply. This highlights that AI governance requires more than an understanding of how a model works: organizations must also be able to assess the risks associated with AI applications and determine how to manage them.

Bringing in external expertise

With talent shortages persisting, companies do not always build up specialist AI expertise in-house. According to Randstad, organizations are increasingly bringing in expertise on a temporary basis, for example through agency workers, freelancers or part-time professionals who work for multiple companies. They are also looking abroad more often to find the skills they need.

This approach gives companies a way to access scarce skills quickly without having to hire a permanent employee for every specialization. At the same time, it highlights that the AI transition requires not only investment in technology, but also decisions about how and where companies find the talent they need.

The next phase of the AI transition

The report describes a labor market in which AI is changing not only the content of technical roles, but also how companies structure their teams. Demand for AI skills is growing, while expertise in orchestration, risk management and regulation is becoming increasingly important.

For organizations looking to implement AI, access to talent is therefore a key factor. The pace at which companies can put new applications into practice depends not only on the technology itself, but also on the people who can develop, integrate and oversee it.