AI forecasting startup Skyfora raises €6.5 million

Skyfora, the Finnish weather data company building a new global data layer for weather and AI, has raised €6.5 million to accelerate the deployment of its atmospheric sensing network powered by telecom infrastructure. The round includes participation from Eviny Ventures, Ugly Duckling Ventures, LUMO Labs, the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, alongside non-dilutive funding from Business Finland.

Skyfora addresses a structural bottleneck in weather forecasting: most of the world's atmosphere remains underobserved, and existing observation infrastructure fails to provide the temporal or spatial resolution required by modern AI models. Skyfora's solution scales using existing infrastructure, requiring no new hardware at telecom sites. For telecom operators, Skyfora converts existing infrastructure into a new source of value through a software-only solution with no additional operational or infrastructure costs.

“We’re turning existing mobile networks into the data layer for next-generation weather forecasting and climate intelligence,” said Fredrik Borgström, CEO of Skyfora. “With this funding, we’re scaling a global, telecom-powered sensing network to meet accelerating demand from AI-driven forecasting platforms and weather-affected industries, unlocking the high-density data needed to operate in an increasingly volatile climate."

Better weather data

"At LUMO Labs, we invest where AI meets real-world impact. Right now, in climate, the biggest real-world impact will come from better data,” said Linn-Cecilie Linnemann, Partner at Lumo Labs. “Having worked closely with Fredrik and the Skyfora team over the past 1.5 years, we have been consistently impressed by their depth, execution, and long-term vision. They are building a unique advantage through proprietary atmospheric data and are on a path to secure the world’s largest real-time GNSS weather data assets. That is where the real value and defensibility will be created.”

“Fredrik and the team at Skyfora turn weather data into something the energy system can actually act on. Skyfora addresses a real operational problem for the Eviny group, and that’s the starting point for every investment we make,” said Lars Jacob Sjaastad, Investment Manager at Eviny Ventures.

"When we first invested in Skyfora, there was a technical risk in the feasibility of rolling it out in the ecosystem. With the technical risk significantly reduced, the opportunity now lies in commercialising a truly unique atmospheric data platform. We are proud to lead this round and support Skyfora as it scales globally and brings a new generation of weather intelligence to customers across industries," said Andreas Green Rasmussen, GP at Ugly Duckling Ventures.

The funding will be used to accelerate the commercial rollout of Skyfora’s platform and data products and partnerships with telecom and weather industry players across Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. The company is preparing for the commercial launch of its real-time data API and atmospheric intelligence dashboard in mid-2026.































