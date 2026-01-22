AI data platform Helin lands €10 million

Helin, a Dutch AI data platform and provider of industrial edge computing and analytics technology, has secured a €10 million growth investment. The funding will enable Helin to expand its international sales capacity and further develop its platform, which empowers the offshore, renewable energy, and maritime industries with real-time data and intelligent control of their industrial assets.

Helin specializes in industrial asset management solutions designed to reduce costs and optimize operations. Their platform integrates physical assets, owners, operators, and monitoring solutions through a Smart Grid Manager. Advanced vision analytics optimize drilling operations, while edge-to-cloud CCTV monitoring facilitates faster problem-solving. Helin's technology is used by global operators, including Boskalis, Shell, BP, Stena, and Sunrock, to improve uptime, reduce fuel consumption, optimize energy usage, maximize portfolio revenue, and increase safety.

Expanding internationally

The €10 million growth investment was led by FORWARD.one, an Amsterdam-based venture capital firm founded in 2017 that focuses on industrial technology. “Helin has proved the value of its solution with the most demanding clients,” said Paul Pruijmboom, Partner at FORWARD.one and Board Member at Helin. “The platform is deployed, expanding, and retained by industrial customers. This investment is about accelerating sales execution and enterprise-level rollouts.”

Helin operates globally and now employs over eighty people. The company aims to become a global leader in the industries it operates in. With this investment, it will be able to expand its international sales team.