AI company General Intuition is on track to reach $6 billion

General Intuition, founded by Dutchman Pim de Witte, is working on a new investment reportedly worth $200 million. The AI company, which is less than a year old, is thus heading toward a valuation of about $6 billion. Two months ago, during a previous investment round, the company was valued at $2.3 billion.

Details about the new investment and the valuation have emerged in recent days via sources including The Wall Street Journal and TechCrunch. According to a source from the FD, the investment amounts to $200 million. The new U.S. investors are said to include Valor Equity Partners, Point72 Ventures, and Seven Six Six. General Intuition has declined to confirm the names but has indicated that European investors are also participating.

General Intuition develops AI designed to better understand the physical world. The company trains AI using images so that systems can learn how to “see,” move, and respond to changing situations. This technology can be used, for example, in robots, drones, and self-driving cars. This differs from many current AI models, which are primarily trained on text.