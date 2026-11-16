Advertising vulnerability spreads malware across Dutch websites

At least fourteen Dutch websites have distributed malicious code through advertisements this month. These include sports website VI.nl, blog GeenStijl, tech platform Bright and science website Scientias. Autoblog, VoetbalPrimeur, Runner's World, Men's Health and Women's Health have also reported that their visitors may have been affected. Visitors who accessed the websites in early November may have been at risk.

The websites all used the same advertising technology. A vulnerability in the advertising system allowed cybercriminals to distribute malicious code. The code collected information about website visits, including IP addresses, pages visited and details about the operating system being used.

The code also attempted to exploit vulnerabilities in certain iPhones to gain access to personal data. This may have included messages, photos, contacts and saved passwords. It remains unclear whether attackers actually gained access to this information or took control of any iPhones.

Older iPhones at risk

According to Bright, visitors who accessed the website in early November using an iPhone running an outdated version of iOS may be at risk. The platform advises potentially affected users to update their software, strengthen the security of important accounts and remain alert to possible misuse.

The vulnerability in the advertising technology has since been fixed. This has stopped the spread of malicious code through the vulnerability, but does not rule out the possibility that devices visited earlier may have been affected.