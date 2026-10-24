Acoustic cameras detect bearing problems in 3 seconds

Industrial companies can now detect bearing problems within three seconds using a new application of acoustic camera technology. Sorama, a partner of the Factory of the Future Experience Center at Brainport Industries Campus, is launching the technology, which operates without physical contact at distances of 0.5 to 2 metres. With 98% accuracy and a dataset of 20,000 measurements, the solution provides an initial indication of whether a bearing needs maintenance. This eases pressure on scarce technical specialists, letting them focus on the most urgent cases.

One of the technology’s main advantages is that it helps technical specialists work more efficiently. By quickly and accurately detecting bearing problems, companies can deploy their limited specialist capacity where it is needed most. Instead of manually checking every machine, experts can focus on the most critical cases, using their time and expertise more effectively. This is particularly relevant for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which often have limited access to specialist staff. Brainport Industries’ Factory of the Future Experience Center allows these companies to experience and test the technology themselves, including a setup that simulates bearing problems.

Broader applications for acoustic cameras

Beyond bearing inspection, acoustic cameras have many industrial applications. They detect leaks in compressed air and other pressurised gas systems, mechanical faults, and electrical defects such as partial discharge in high-voltage equipment. Some models are specifically designed for hazardous environments, including potentially explosive areas in petrochemical facilities or power plants. Portable and fixed models are available, alongside ATEX-certified and drone-mounted systems that enable inspections in hard-to-reach locations, such as wind turbines and high-voltage power lines.

SMEs in the Brainport region can test the technology without obligation at the Factory of the Future Experience Center. Its bearing fault-simulation setup lets companies see how the technology works in practice. Brainport Industries also supports companies in implementing innovative solutions, including cybersecurity programmes that strengthen their digital resilience. One example is MKB Cyberassistentie 2026, which helps companies make lasting improvements to their digital security—a crucial requirement for integrating advanced technologies such as acoustic cameras.

A growing role in industry

Acoustic cameras are playing an increasingly prominent role in industry, particularly in predictive maintenance and cost reduction. By identifying faults early, these systems help companies improve operational efficiency and prevent unexpected downtime. The technology is especially valuable for SMEs, which often have limited resources for maintenance and repairs. Initiatives such as the Factory of the Future Experience Center allow these companies to explore and benefit from advanced solutions without making substantial upfront investments.