Acceleration in biobased construction through research TU/e, WUR

The construction sector emits excessive amounts of CO₂ worldwide. Nineteen municipalities in the Eindhoven region are taking action. They are stimulating the cultivation and use of natural building materials. Scientists from Wageningen University & Research and Eindhoven University of Technology are currently studying how these local value chains can be optimally scaled up. This is a crucial step for the regional economy and for European independence.

The Dutch construction sector is facing an impending crisis. The national CO₂ budget for construction amounts to 47 million tonnes from 2023 onwards. Experts expect this budget to be fully used up by 2027. Globally, the construction sector accounts for forty percent of all CO₂ emissions. This unsustainable model forces the industry into a rapid and radical transition. Traditional building materials such as concrete and steel require energy-intensive production processes. These processes emit enormous quantities of greenhouse gases. Biobased materials offer a fundamentally different perspective. Natural raw materials actually store CO₂ during their growth. This property makes them essential for achieving climate goals. The national government has therefore set ambitious targets. By 2030, the Netherlands must use 50,000 hectares of agricultural land to cultivate biobased building materials. In addition, thirty percent of all new construction must be biobased by that same year. These national ambitions require strong regional implementation. Local authorities must take the lead in bridging the gap between farmers and builders. Without this local coordination, much-needed housing construction will stagnate.

Regional collaboration in Eindhoven

Nineteen municipalities in the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region (MRE) are now taking a concrete step. At the end of 2024, they signed a joint covenant on biobased construction and cultivation. The ambition is clear: by 2030, 50% of regional housing construction should use biobased or reused materials. To realize this promise, in-depth knowledge is required. That is why Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) have launched a large-scale research project. This project maps the opportunities and bottlenecks of regional value chain development. Researchers are specifically examining the upscaling of cultivation and processing of fiber crops. On March 16, 2026, the first of three planned workshops took place. During this session, scientists, students, and regional stakeholders engaged in discussions. They analyzed the impact of fiber crop cultivation on the local landscape. The research team combines expertise in landscape architecture with information systems and material flows. This multidisciplinary approach prevents construction solutions from creating new problems for nature. The collaboration between knowledge institutions and local governments forms the foundation for a successful transition.

From farmland to construction site

The shift to biobased construction affects more than just building sites. It also offers a lifeline for the agricultural sector. Farmers are searching for new, sustainable revenue models. The cultivation of fiber crops such as hemp, flax, and miscanthus provides such a model. These crops grow quickly and produce high-quality fibers for insulation materials and biocomposites. A major advantage is their positive environmental impact. These crops require significantly less water and fewer pesticides than traditional agriculture. This reduces the leaching of harmful substances into groundwater, directly improving local water quality. Moreover, these extensive cultivation methods contribute to healthier soils and greater biodiversity. The MRE covenant explicitly highlights these ecological benefits. The rural area thus becomes a sustainable nursery for housing development. Farmers are transforming from food producers into suppliers of building materials. This shift requires long-term certainty. Farmers need guarantees that builders will purchase their crops. The regional research, therefore, focuses strongly on closing these local value chains. Only when supply and demand are regionally balanced will farmers be willing to make the transition.

European autonomy and economic impact

These regional developments have a direct impact on European strategic autonomy. Europe is currently highly dependent on the import of raw materials and energy-intensive construction materials. This dependency makes the European economy vulnerable to geopolitical shocks and supply chain disruptions. By cultivating and processing building materials locally, the Eindhoven region drastically reduces this dependency. This strengthens the economic resilience of both the Netherlands and Europe. Short regional supply chains are less sensitive to international crises. Moreover, this approach keeps money within the regional economy. Farmers receive a fair price for their crops and can generate additional income through carbon credits. These credits reward the long-term storage of CO₂ in buildings. This creates a robust economic model that combines ecological and financial benefits. The transition to a biobased economy is therefore not merely a green ideal. It is a hard economic necessity to maintain Europe’s competitive position. Regions that invest in these local value chains today are building a head start. They secure access to the materials needed to address the housing shortage while protecting themselves from fluctuating global market prices.