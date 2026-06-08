A stir at ASML following Elon Musk's invitation

Elon Musk’s invitation to speak at an internal technology conference hosted by ASML has caused unrest within the company. On internal communication channels, employees are voicing strong criticism of the decision to give the American entrepreneur a platform at the upcoming private event.

Musk is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the annual technology conference for employees of the chip machine manufacturer. During the event, he will discuss artificial intelligence, robotics, space exploration, and chip manufacturing with ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet.

The announcement sparked a wave of reactions from employees. Many of them believe that ASML should not associate itself with Musk due to his public statements and political views. According to critics within the company, some of his views are at odds with the inclusive culture that ASML strives for. On internal platforms, employees are expressing their disappointment, and some have announced they will boycott the event—or at least the part featuring Musk.

ASML emphasizes that the invitation was motivated by Musk’s technological and business relevance to the sector. The entrepreneur is working on plans for a large-scale chip factory in Texas, which requires advanced chip manufacturing equipment. The factory is intended to produce chips for applications in artificial intelligence and data centers. Companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and chip manufacturer Intel play a key role in this.

According to ASML, the conference offers employees the opportunity to learn about diverse perspectives on technological developments. The company states that open discussion and the exchange of perspectives are part of the organization's culture.