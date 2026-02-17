A glimpse into NXTGEN Hightech: the future of Dutch tech

Quantum, sustainable mobility, security. High tech is playing an increasingly important role in our daily lives. Today, we interview Timo Meinders. He is involved with Holland High Tech as a program council member for NXTGEN High Tech. He talks about promising innovations that are being developed within the National Growth Fund program NXTGEN High Tech, from apple-picking robots to artificial kidneys.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

“Energetic. I have a wonderful family with five daughters. That takes a lot of energy (laughs). I also put a lot of energy into my work life. I am a program council member at Holland High Tech, Director of Technology at NXTGEN Hightech, and also director at the Mesa+ Institute at the University of Twente. I have a lot of different things coming my way. Never a dull moment.”

Can you tell us what the NXTGEN Hightech program entails exactly?

“NXTGEN Hightech runs until 2030 and invests approximately €1 billion in next-generation high-tech equipment. More than 300 companies are participating, over half of which are SMEs. It's a fantastic ecosystem that is active in six areas of application, from agri-food to semiconductors.”

Why is NXTGEN so important for the Netherlands?

“Can you imagine an energy transition or affordable healthcare without technology? Recent years have also shown that Europe's security and autonomy are under pressure. We need technology for that too, such as AI and cybersecurity. Fortunately, the Netherlands is strong in technology. It is one of the largest sectors in our country and generates a lot of exports.”

What kind of innovations are coming out of NXTGEN?

"A good example is the apple-picking robot. In the field of biomedical technology, work is underway on a new generation of artificial kidneys. What I also really like is that new companies have emerged within NXTGEN in the field of laser and satellite communications. There are many projects to mention—some worth several million, others up to 50 million.

Why is it important that Holland High Tech has included NXTGEN in its program council?

“Systems thinking, smart industry, optomechatronics, semicon: if you compare NXTGEN with the strategic programs of Holland High Tech, you see a broad overlap. The key technologies we have identified in the Netherlands are reflected in the projects of NXTGEN and Holland High Tech.”

What do you see as your most important task on the program council?

“My role is to support the other program council members. For me, it is important to ensure that we do not duplicate efforts and that everything is in line with the National Technology Strategy and the National Innovation Agenda. We have drawn up action agendas, and it would be strange if they contained plans that are already being implemented within NXTGEN High Tech, for example. So my role is mainly to coordinate, maintain an overview, and prevent overlap."

What can we do better in the Netherlands when it comes to high tech?

“Definitely. I think we allocate too little money for investments in the Netherlands. At the time, 20 billion euros were made available through the Growth Fund, but that has been discontinued. Personally, I think that's a shame. In addition, we in the Netherlands are very good at developing knowledge, but less good at converting it into concrete products that we can actually earn money from.”

How should we tackle this?

“We are good at collaborating, but that collaboration could be even stronger — especially the connection between knowledge institutions such as universities, colleges, and ROCs, institutes such as TNO, NLR, and MARIN, and the business community. There is still a lot to be gained there. Large programs such as NXTGEN Hightech bring all these parties together: knowledge institutions, TO2 organizations, companies, and governments. With sufficient budget and resources, you can even cover entire value chains in a single consortium. This large-scale collaboration is essential.

Another part of the bottleneck lies in the limited supply of venture capital in the Netherlands. That has to change. An amount of 100 million euros may sound like a lot, but in relation to the total Dutch budget — and with the ambition to move towards 3% of GDP for R&D — it is relatively limited. That means we have to dare to make choices. Ten key technologies have already been selected in the National Technology Strategy, but even then the budget remains tight if it is distributed equally. More funding is therefore crucial.

We have designated these technologies as priorities for good reason. If investments lag behind countries such as China, the United States, France, and Germany, we run the risk of losing our strong knowledge position. By freeing up more resources and continuing to focus on large, well-organized programs, we can remain relevant."

One more personal question: what do you like most about your working life?

"The variety. I have a lot of different things on my plate — from operational tasks to tactical and strategic issues. On the one hand, I sit at the table to help determine what the Netherlands' research agenda should look like, while on the other hand, there are also practical matters that need to be taken care of.

I also love working at the university. It's a lively and inspiring environment, full of young, highly educated, and often opinionated people."

Do you have a message for the reader?

“NXTGEN Hightech is about next-generation equipment, but also about the next generation of people. Ultimately, we are doing this for the future: for affordable healthcare, sustainable energy, and a planet where our children can live comfortably. To achieve this, we need talent.

At the same time, you see that technological enthusiasm in the Netherlands is slowly declining. Children are less exposed to it at a young age. We still have a lot of untapped potential, especially among girls. That's why my appeal to parents is: introduce children to technology at an early age. Allow them to discover, build, and work with their hands."