819 Capital Partners invests €1 million in TNO spin-off TracXon

819 Capital Partners is investing €1 million in TracXon, the Eindhoven-based deep-tech spin-off from TNO. The capital injection will enable TracXon to accelerate the commercialisation of its production platform for Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE). The investment is an extension of the €4.75 million funding round completed in September 2025, led by DeepTechXL, with participation from Invest-NL and the Brabant Development Agency (BOM).

TracXon, a former Gerard & Anton Award winner, emerged from research and development conducted at TNO and is changing the way electronics are manufactured. The company is developing an integrated production line for Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE). This technology replaces traditional rigid printed circuit boards (PCBs) with flexible electronic circuits printed using conductive inks on thin, stretchable, bendable and recyclable films.

TracXon sets itself apart as the only company to cover the entire FHE value chain, from proprietary design guidelines to patented production systems. This enables the company to manufacture FHE solutions at commercial scale with a lower environmental impact.

Accelerating the roll-to-roll (R2R) VIA printer

The investment is being made through 819 Seed Fund I, which is supported by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). It will be used specifically to accelerate the development of TracXon’s proprietary R2R VIA Printer ahead of its planned commercial launch in mid-2027.

The system is a crucial building block for scaling up the next generation of flexible electronics. It supports TracXon’s ambition to replace at least 10% of the billions of conventional, difficult-to-recycle printed circuit boards produced worldwide each year.

TracXon’s solutions are designed for fast-growing markets such as healthcare, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the automotive sector. The company’s innovative strength was recently recognised at the final of the 2026 Hello Tomorrow Challenge in Amsterdam, where TracXon won the ASML-sponsored award in the Semiconductors & Advanced Electronics category.