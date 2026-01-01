5 European startups driving the solid-state battery breakthrough

Solid-state batteries are set to accelerate the electric revolution. These innovative batteries charge faster, last longer, and are significantly safer than today’s lithium-ion cells. Their production is also more sustainable, as they require fewer scarce raw materials.

Until recently, however, solid-state technology largely remained theoretical. That changed when Verge Motorcycles unveiled the first electric motorcycle powered by a solid-state battery at CES 2026, and immediately announced plans to bring it into production. Suddenly, it became clear: solid-state is no longer science fiction.

A European perspective

The American companies working on this battery revolution are well known, but Europe is making a serious contribution as well. That matters: Europe both wants and needs to become more technologically independent.

Here are five European startups bringing solid-state technology from the lab to real-world applications—and potentially turning the worlds of electric vehicles and energy storage upside down.

Donut Lab (Finland) — the startup behind the first road-ready solid-state battery

At CES 2026, Donut Lab stole the show. Its solid-state battery powers Verge Motorcycles’ new electric motorcycle. With no liquid electrolyte, the battery is safer, more compact, and charges much faster.

More importantly, this technology is now genuinely on the road. Donut Lab demonstrates that solid-state batteries are no longer just a promise; they can be production-ready.

LionVolt (Netherlands) — 3D batteries for the real world

LionVolt, a spin-off from TNO, is pursuing a radical shift in battery technology. The company is developing a new generation of batteries based on 3D-structured lithium-metal anodes, resulting in smaller, more powerful batteries.

With a facility opened last year at the Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) in Eindhoven and a production site in Scotland, LionVolt is rapidly scaling up its ambitions.

Ilika (United Kingdom) — small batteries, big ambitions

UK-based Ilika focuses on advancing battery technology in two key sectors: transport and healthcare.

Ilika develops micro solid-state batteries for medical implants and also works on batteries designed to take electric vehicles to the next level. These solid-state batteries enable lighter vehicles, higher energy and power density, longer range, and faster charging.

Blue Solutions (France) — solid-state at industrial scale

Blue Solutions aims to demonstrate that solid-state batteries are industrially viable. The company focuses on three major industries: automotive, airborne systems such as drones, and consumer electronics.

By partnering with major players such as BMW, Blue Solutions seeks to transform multiple sectors with sustainability and environmental impact in mind.

Basquevolt (Spain) — a breakthrough in energy storage

Spanish startup Basquevolt develops solid-state batteries for a range of applications. In addition to electric vehicles and portable devices, the company is also targeting energy storage, an application that could ultimately deliver a major breakthrough in the energy transition.