45 companies are collaborating on an AI network for new materials

CuspAI has launched the AI Materials Foundry, a global network in which companies and researchers collaborate on the development of new materials using AI.

NVIDIA and Meta

More than 45 organizations are participating, including NVIDIA, Meta, Samsung, Hyundai Motor Group, Henkel, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, and Lam Research. The network will have regional hubs in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Computing power and large datasets

For the first time, the AI Materials Foundry brings together computing power, large datasets, laboratories, and scientific knowledge on a single AI platform. This enables researchers to go through the entire process: from designing a new material to testing it in a laboratory.

Various sectors

According to CuspAI, new materials are needed to continue making progress in sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing. Developing these materials often takes years.

300 trillion molecules

The company says that AI can significantly accelerate this process. In a previous collaboration with the Finnish chemical company Kemira, CuspAI screened 300 trillion possible molecules. Within six months, this yielded twenty promising new materials—a process that would normally take years.