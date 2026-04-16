€41 million for ONWARD for the treatment of spinal cord injuries

ONWARD Medical has raised 40.6 million euros through the issuance of more than 13.5 million new shares. The company announced this on Thursday. ONWARD develops therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other mobility impairments.

The shares were sold for €3.00 each. Earlier, on Wednesday evening, it had already become clear that EQT Life Sciences would purchase €25 million worth of shares. The company plans to use the funds for the further development of the ARC-IM System, a neurostimulation device designed to treat blood pressure issues in people with spinal cord injuries. Onward Medical also plans to expand sales of the ARC-EX System in the U.S., Europe, and other markets.

According to the company, the financing from these proceeds, combined with the cash already on hand, is sufficient until the first quarter of 2028.