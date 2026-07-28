3iD automates the bottleneck after 3D printing

Belgian additive manufacturing specialist 3iD is introducing an automated production line from Eindhoven-based AM-Flow, located at Brainport Industries Campus. The system identifies and sorts printed components without labels, reducing one of the most persistent sources of manual work in industrial 3D printing.

3D printers may manufacture dozens or even hundreds of different components in a single production run. Once those components leave the printer, however, someone still needs to determine what each part is, which order it belongs to and where it needs to go next.

That part of the process remains surprisingly manual at many additive manufacturing companies. Belgian industrial 3D printing provider 3iD wants to remove that bottleneck by introducing an automated post-processing line developed by AM-Flow.

The new installation combines three technologies: AM-Feed, AM-Vision and AM-Sort. Together, they separate printed parts, identify them using artificial intelligence and machine vision, and automatically direct them to the correct customer order or subsequent production step.

For 3iD, based in Torhout, the investment is intended to support growing production volumes without creating a corresponding increase in repetitive manual work.

“Innovation has always been central to how we operate,” says 3iD founder Dave Vanhove. “As production volumes continue to grow, we are continuously looking for technologies that help us improve efficiency while maintaining the quality and flexibility our customers expect. Automating post-processing is a natural next step in that journey.”

Identifying parts without labels

The first stage of the automated line is AM-Feed, which takes a collection of printed components and presents them individually to the next part of the system.

AM-Vision then uses AI-powered machine vision to recognize each component. According to AM-Flow, this eliminates the need to attach labels, barcodes or other physical markings to the parts.

Once a component has been identified, AM-Sort sends it to the correct destination. That might be a particular customer order, a finishing operation or another stage in the production workflow.

The aim is to create a traceable process in which components can move from the printer towards delivery with less human intervention. It should also reduce the risk of parts being incorrectly identified or assigned to the wrong order.

For a service provider such as 3iD, which produces prototypes and production components for customers in different industries, that flexibility is important. Production batches can contain parts with different shapes, specifications and destinations, making conventional mass-production automation difficult to apply.

Scaling beyond the printer

The installation reflects a broader shift within additive manufacturing. Much of the industry’s early development concentrated on improving printing speed, material quality and machine reliability. As the technology moves towards higher-volume industrial production, attention is increasingly turning to everything that happens before and after printing.

Removing parts from a build, cleaning them, identifying them, inspecting them and preparing them for shipment can account for a substantial part of the overall workflow. When those stages depend heavily on operators, increasing the number of printers does not automatically produce a scalable factory.

AM-Flow, headquartered in Eindhoven, develops automation specifically for these downstream processes. Its portfolio includes systems for feeding, identification, quality inspection, sorting and packaging.

“Our technology is designed to help manufacturers eliminate manual bottlenecks and create scalable, data-driven production environments,” says AM-Flow CEO Stefan Rink. “We look forward to seeing the impact this solution will have on 3iD’s operations.”

By automating identification and sorting, 3iD expects to increase production capacity while allowing employees to concentrate on engineering, quality control and other activities that require human expertise.

The investment also illustrates how additive manufacturing is gradually adopting the principles of conventional industrial production. The printer itself remains central, but efficient production increasingly depends on digitally connecting every step around it.

For 3iD, the new line is therefore not simply an automation project. It is part of the company’s preparation for a manufacturing environment in which larger production volumes, shorter delivery times and full traceability are becoming standard requirements.