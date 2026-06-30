€38 million for Volta Energy to replace diesel generators

Invest-NL and ING are jointly providing a €38 million loan to the Dutch company Volta Energy. The scale-up plans to use the funds to grow more quickly and produce more hybrid mobile energy systems as a sustainable alternative to diesel generators.

Invest-NL is investing €18.5 million. The remainder comes from ING. Volta Energy develops and leases systems that combine solar energy, battery storage, and a biofuel generator. These systems provide temporary power in locations without a permanent connection, such as construction sites, telecom sites, and security projects.

500 systems

Volta Energy now has more than 500 systems in use with customers. With the new financing, the company can expand its fleet, particularly in the Netherlands and Germany. The goal is to replace more and more diesel generators.

60 to 90 percent less diesel

The impact is expected to be significant: according to the company, Volta Energy’s systems use 60 to 90 percent less diesel than traditional generators. This reduces emissions of CO₂ and harmful substances such as NOx. Customers also pay for an “energy-as-a-service” model, which includes maintenance and management. In many cases, this would also be cheaper than diesel.