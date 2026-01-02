3 digital resolutions for 2026

What are your digital resolutions for 2026? There is a lot going on in the digital world right now. Cyber threats are becoming smarter and more targeted. At the same time, more and more people are becoming digitally fatigued by constant notifications. The digital workplace offers opportunities, but it also requires more conscious choices. That is why we have listed three digital resolutions that will really come in handy in 2026.

1. Make sure your digital security is in order

Security doesn't have to be complicated. Make sure you are digitally secure. A tip: enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all your devices. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring an additional form of verification in addition to your password.

Tip number 2: use a password manager. You can install it on all your devices. When you want to log in, you can simply open the password vault and retrieve the password from there. You can use it to generate strong passwords. You can also use it to check whether they have ever been involved in a data breach. I use Dashlane on my desktop, laptop, and phone. Dashlane is one example.

2. Sustainable working in the cloud

Make more use of the cloud. The cloud is not automatically green, but it is more efficient than running everything locally. By opting for shared cloud infrastructure, you consume less energy and hardware.

3. Digital detox

Being online all the time can sometimes feel productive, but it doesn't have to be. So schedule digital detox moments in your calendar and use tools to limit your screen time. There are apps such as Jomo that help you block apps and websites for set periods of time so that you can consciously take a break from distractions.