The Eindhoven-based medtech company Salvia BioElectronics is receiving 25 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to further develop an implant designed to treat severe migraines. The funding will help the company conduct further clinical trials of its technology in Europe and the United States.

Salvia is developing the MySalvia System, an implant that uses electrical stimulation to influence the nerves involved in migraines. The system consists of two ultra-thin implants placed under the skin and a small, portable device. This device sends targeted electrical signals to the nerves, with the goal of influencing communication in the relevant neural pathways and thereby reducing the frequency and severity of migraine attacks.

Treatment-resistant migraine

The technology is aimed at people with treatment-resistant migraine. These patients continue to experience severe symptoms despite using various preventive treatments. For them, existing treatment options are often insufficiently effective.

Clinical trials

The system is currently being evaluated in clinical trials. The RECLAIM-II trial recently began in the United States. It is designed to investigate the safety, effectiveness, and long-term efficacy of the treatment in adults with treatment-resistant migraine. The results are expected to contribute, among other things, to future applications for market authorization. Salvia is also investigating whether its technology can be used to treat chronic cluster headaches.

Investing in innovation

The European Investment Bank is providing the 25 million euros as so-called venture debt: a loan for innovative companies that are still in the midst of development. The financing is part of the European InvestEU program, through which the European Union stimulates investments in innovation and economic growth.

Funding crucial for development

According to Salvia CEO and co-founder Hubert Martens, the funding is crucial for continuing the development of MySalvia and working toward a new treatment option for people for whom existing therapies are insufficient.

The implant is still under development and may currently only be used in clinical trials.