€2.3 million for Healthplus.ai to predict complications

Healthplus.ai, a Dutch HealthTech & AI startup, has raised €2.3 million in investment to further accelerate the development and rollout of its AI system. The AI system predicts the risk of postoperative infections for individual patients and links this to local actions by doctors and nurses. The investment was led by Elevating Capital and LUMO Labs, followed by Pathena Venture Capital from Portugal, Leistone (Renza Family), and ROM InWest.

The impact of the startup's ISO and CE-certified AI system, called Periscope, should lead to reduced complications and their impact, shorter recovery periods, and significant savings in hospital costs.

“With this late seed investment, we are strengthening our ability to integrate clinically validated, regulatory-approved AI into everyday hospital practice,” says Bart Geerts, CEO and founder of Healthplus.ai. "We remain focused on working closely with surgeons, clinicians, and hospital IT teams to ensure that predictive insights truly improve patient outcomes. "

Healthplus.ai will use the new capital to accelerate further rollout in Europe and the US through FDA approval, advanced interoperability, and integrations with leading electronic health record (EHR) systems, including Epic, Oracle Cerner, and ChipSoft, and for further development of AI risk models in all phases surrounding surgery and for all types of complications.

Execution power

Roel Waals, founder of Elevating Capital, new investor and leader of this crucial investment round, sees in this team “a lot of execution power, a scalable business model and a clear contribution to the future of healthcare”. According to Andy Lurling, founder of LUMO Labs and investor in Healthplus.ai since early 2022, AI is crucial to reforming our healthcare system and alleviating the increasing pressure on nurses, doctors, and budgets. “The adoption of MedTech AI requires not only two of the things Healthplus.ai does excellently, namely understanding user needs and demonstrating impact. It also requires two things that investors are often less enthusiastic about: regulation and certification. These are processes that can be lengthy, unpredictable, and costly.”

Lurling sees that even the most successful MedTech AI startups can find it challenging to raise capital. “This is especially true in more risk-averse parts of the world, such as here. The involvement of these new, highly experienced investors is a testament to Healthplus.ai's stamina and results to date, and to their enormous potential for the future.”

Healthplus.ai is currently active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and the United Kingdom and is preparing to expand its presence in Northern Europe and North America.