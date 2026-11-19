The Netherlands is set to establish the €200 million Defence Scaleup Fund to help innovative companies in the security and defence sectors scale up, Invest-NL and the Ministries of Defence and Economic Affairs and Climate Policy announced today. The fund aims to help companies further develop new technologies and make the transition to large-scale production. It is expected to become operational in early 2027, subject to parliamentary approval.

“Ukraine demonstrates just how decisive new technology can be in modern warfare. That is why innovations developed by entrepreneurs are essential to our armed forces. Through the Defence Scaleup Fund, we are supporting innovative Dutch companies that want to further develop new technologies and manufacture them on a larger scale. In doing so, we are investing both in our economy and in the security of the Dutch people,” says Minister of Defence Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.

Investment volume of up to €600M

The fund aims to help close the financing gap. It will focus on investments of at least €5 million in companies that are at a more advanced stage of innovation or are looking to expand their production capacity. The Defence Scaleup Fund will exclusively target so-called dual-use companies: businesses that develop technologies with both civilian applications and applications in the security or defence sectors.

With €200 million in fund capital, the initiators aim to attract at least an equivalent amount in private investment. Their ambition is to eventually increase the total investment volume to more than €600 million.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Heleen Herbert emphasises the importance of bringing public and private capital together. “Innovative Dutch companies have the knowledge and technology to make a difference internationally, but scaling up requires capital, production capacity and a strong domestic market. Through this fund, we aim to deploy public funding in such a way that private investors are also encouraged to participate, enabling promising companies to grow further in the Netherlands.”

Invest-NL to make investment decisions

Invest-NL will be responsible for implementing and managing the fund. The organisation will independently make decisions on individual investments and determine when investments should be discontinued. This ensures that the fund operates independently of political influence.

The Ministry of Defence will oversee the fund's strategic direction and ensure that investments align with the future needs of the armed forces. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy will ensure coordination with existing public financing schemes.

The fund is part of the National Defence Industry and Innovation Programme. Over the coming months, the three parties involved will further develop the fund's legal, financial and operational structure. Ahead of its expected launch in early 2027, Invest-NL will publish the final investment criteria and application procedure.