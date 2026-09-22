€18M for research into subsea cable to boost digital autonomy

The government is making the funding available to explore the development of new international subsea cable connections to the Netherlands. The investment is intended to assess the technical and spatial feasibility of connecting the Netherlands to a new data cable between Europe and Japan. The Dutch Subsea Cable Coalition, which brings together organisations from the sector, calls the investment an important step for the Netherlands’ digital infrastructure.

The expansion is intended not only to accommodate growth in international data traffic. The government also links the expansion of the infrastructure to digital autonomy: greater diversity in international connections should reduce dependence on individual cable routes.

Dependence on subsea cables

International data connections rely heavily on cables laid on the seabed. According to the Dutch Subsea Cable Coalition, around 98 percent of international data traffic travels through such connections. The Netherlands is an important hub in this network due to its digital infrastructure.

“International connectivity is a key pillar of the Dutch digital economy, but that position cannot be taken for granted,” says Peter van Burgel, CEO of internet exchange AMS-IX. “A significant part of the existing subsea cable infrastructure is ageing, while other countries are investing heavily in new connections.”

A route via the Arctic is intended to establish a new connection between Europe and Japan. This could make the Netherlands part of an alternative international route for data traffic between the two regions.

Research as a first step

The €18 million will be used, among other things, for seabed and route surveys. These studies will examine where a cable could technically be installed and which spatial factors need to be taken into account.

The investment does not mean that the cable will actually be built. According to the Dutch Subsea Cable Coalition, further investment and cooperation between public, private and international parties will be required after the research has been completed.