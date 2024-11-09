About us
We are IO+, an independent journalism platform where the future of the Netherlands takes shape and innovators come together.
Our journalists bring you the stories of the people and organizations whose innovations are tackling the big problems of our time. Our medtech, energy, AI, and agritech experts ensure you don't miss a single development. Our events connect the innovators of tomorrow. Our roots are in Eindhoven, the Netherlands is our focus - while keeping an eye on international developments.
At IO+, we show how the Dutch innovation community is a breeding ground for groundbreaking ideas and developments that change the world. IO+ stands for resilience, a solid and anti-hierarchical character, and the drive to make an impact. IO+ shows what a small country can be great at.
Even the biggest innovators can't do it alone. They need support from organizations like Invest-NL and regional development corporations. These organizations ensure that innovators can do their work and, therefore, deserve our attention.
Innovation Origins becomes IO+. It has a clear focus but the same drive to tell stories that show what tomorrow's world can look like. With a digital platform, a magazine, live events, and our partners, IO+ is there for everyone who wants to be part of the future of Dutch innovation.
Our Team
Bart Brouwers
Bart is the co-founder and co-owner of Media52 and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Groningen. He is responsible for all the branches of our company—IO+, events, and Laio—and focuses on commercial opportunities. A journalist at heart, he also writes many stories despite his extensive range of duties.
A very productive jack-of-all-trades who prefers never to clear his desk.
Merien ten Houten
Merien founded E52 with Bart in 2015. He thought journalism should capitalize on AI, and our AI tool, Laio, was his idea. He likes to get angry about hydrogen and mobility and writes columns about it.
The endlessly creative mind that can turn any idea into a reality.
Frans van Beveren
Frans is fascinated by everything related to technical progress, innovation, sustainability, and industrial design. He became co-owner of Media52 in 2018 and ensures everything runs smoothly behind the scenes. He designed our new website, helped develop Laio, and likes to keep us on our toes.
Makes incredibly delicious cappuccinos, but it does take him ten minutes to make them.
Linda Bak
As Head of Partnerships, Linda liaises with new partners. She coordinates all ongoing collaborations and connects our journalistic editorial and commercial articles. She is not only the connector behind our articles, but also all of our events.
Makes a very detailed schedule every week - and everyone is jealous of it.
Elcke Vels
Everything new is wildly interesting! That's the motto of our editor-in-chief and DATA+ expert, Elcke Vels. She writes stories about AI and how it affects our society, has a series on cyber security, and interviews Dutch innovation maestros. In her “What if...” column, she also explores intriguing scenarios that deviate from the status quo.
Loves running, but only when training for a marathon.
Mauro Mereu
Mauro traded Sardinia for Eindhoven and has been an editor at IO+ for 3 years. As a GREEN+ expert, he closely monitors all developments surrounding the energy transition. He enjoys going on reports and likes to tell stories using data and infographics. He is the author of several series: Green Transition Drivers, Road to 2050, and Behind the Figures.
Will never be caught eating a cheese sandwich at lunch; he always—but really always—brings a hot meal with him.
Marieke Brouwers
Marieke is responsible for all of IO+'s creative design and communications, including the magazine, social media, and newsletters. She also makes sure everything runs like clockwork around events.
Only posts photos and videos of cows on her Instagram because they are “so cute”.